India Enacts Stringent Trade and Security Sanctions on Pakistan

In a dramatic escalation of Indo-Pakistani relations, India on Saturday imposed a sweeping ban on imports from Pakistan and barred Pakistani ships from its ports. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's commitment to combating terrorism and its sponsors following the deadly Pahalgam attack.

India's swift retaliatory measures included suspending all mail and parcel exchanges with Pakistan just days after the devastating terrorist attack that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists, in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Tensions have surged, particularly after the Pakistan army's provocative missile test launch.

As diplomatic ties downgrade and trade routes close, India's economic impact remains minimal due to its limited reliance on Pakistani goods. However, by shutting access to shared resources and opening the possibility of stopping water flows, India has sent a strong message following the April 22 attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)