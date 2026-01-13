India Slips to Third Place as Russian Fuel Imports Dwindle
India fell to third place among buyers of Russian fossil fuels in December 2025. Reliance Industries and state-owned refiners reduced crude oil imports, causing a drop from 3.3 billion euros to 2.3 billion euros. Turkiye overtook India as the second-largest buyer, while China remained the top importer.
In December 2025, India dropped to third place among buyers of Russian fossil fuels as major refiners reduced their import volumes. Reliance Industries, alongside state-owned companies, sharply cut crude imports, resulting in a decline from 3.3 billion euros in November to 2.3 billion euros.
The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air reported that Turkiye surpassed India to become the second-largest importer, purchasing 2.6 billion euros worth of Russian hydrocarbons. Despite sanctions impacting Russian oil companies like Rosneft, China maintained its position as the top buyer, accounting for 48% of the top five importers' revenue.
India's import cuts were mainly driven by the Jamnagar refinery, reflecting a shift in purchasing strategy amid new US sanctions. State-owned refineries also trimmed Russian imports by 15%. Meanwhile, India continues to seek discounted Russian crude, accounting for 25% of its December imports, down from 35% in November.
