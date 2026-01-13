Left Menu

India Slips to Third Place as Russian Fuel Imports Dwindle

India fell to third place among buyers of Russian fossil fuels in December 2025. Reliance Industries and state-owned refiners reduced crude oil imports, causing a drop from 3.3 billion euros to 2.3 billion euros. Turkiye overtook India as the second-largest buyer, while China remained the top importer.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air reported that Turkiye surpassed India to become the second-largest importer, purchasing 2.6 billion euros worth of Russian hydrocarbons. Despite sanctions impacting Russian oil companies like Rosneft, China maintained its position as the top buyer, accounting for 48% of the top five importers' revenue.

The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air reported that Turkiye surpassed India to become the second-largest importer, purchasing 2.6 billion euros worth of Russian hydrocarbons. Despite sanctions impacting Russian oil companies like Rosneft, China maintained its position as the top buyer, accounting for 48% of the top five importers' revenue.

India's import cuts were mainly driven by the Jamnagar refinery, reflecting a shift in purchasing strategy amid new US sanctions. State-owned refineries also trimmed Russian imports by 15%. Meanwhile, India continues to seek discounted Russian crude, accounting for 25% of its December imports, down from 35% in November.

