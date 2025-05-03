Left Menu

Luxury Ride Busted: Hybrid Ganja Seized in BMW

In north Kerala, police arrested two individuals transporting hybrid ganja in a BMW. Identified as K Fasal and Shinsitha from Kannur, they were caught with 20.8 grams of ganja, cash, and mobile phones. The duo admitted to procuring the substance from Bengaluru for personal use and resale.

  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in north Kerala have arrested two individuals following the discovery of hybrid ganja in their BMW during a vehicle check, law enforcement announced on Saturday.

The suspects, identified as K Fasal, 24, and Shinsitha, 23, both hailing from Kannur district, were detained with 20.8 grams of the contraband substance. Police confiscated the ganja, a significant amount of cash totaling Rs 96,290, mobile phones, and the luxury car in Mothakkara.

The duo reportedly admitted to sourcing the ganja from Bengaluru, intending to use it both personally and for distribution. Investigations are continuing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

