Tragic Blaze at Bakery Factory Claims Two Lives

Tragedy unfolded at a bakery factory on Saturday when a fire resulted in the deaths of two individuals, police confirmed. The fire, reported at approximately 4:30 PM, prompted a swift response from police and fire services, who launched immediate relief and rescue operations.

Hrithik, the son of the factory's owner, indicated that although the factory had been shut down for about a year, welding work was being conducted at the time of the incident. This detail was shared by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Amit Kumawat.

Efforts by 15 to 16 units from the local police and fire brigade saw the blaze contained by 7:00 PM. Tragically, the factory owner, Akhilesh, along with another individual, Abrar, were trapped and later succumbed to their injuries at Lokbandhu Hospital. Police suspect welding sparks might have ignited the fire, and investigations continue to uncover more details.

