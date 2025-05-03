Tragic Acid Attack Unveils a Dark Love Triangle

An acid attack orchestrated by a married man against his alleged girlfriend has shocked the Mau district in Uttar Pradesh. The victim, a young woman on the brink of her marriage, was left with critical injuries after the incident on Saturday. Police have arrested the primary suspect, Ram Janam Singh Patel, and his accomplices, Manoj Yadav and Surendra Yadav.

The attack took place as the 25-year-old woman returned from a bank visit, only to be assaulted by two masked men on a motorcycle. The attackers' use of acid left her with burns on 60 percent of her body. She is currently in critical condition and receiving treatment at a hospital in Azamgarh.

Police investigations have uncovered that Singh Patel, who is already married, reportedly had a five-year long romantic entanglement with the victim and organized the brutal attack in response to her scheduled marriage to another individual. An FIR has been lodged, and the vehicle used in the crime was recovered. Authorities are continuing to investigate the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)