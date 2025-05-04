Arrests Unveil Espionage Web in Amritsar

In a significant counter-espionage breakthrough, the Punjab Police have detained two individuals accused of leaking sensitive data and photographs of army cantonments and air bases in Amritsar.

Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, confirmed the arrests of Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih by the Amritsar Rural Police as of Saturday.

Investigations have revealed connections with Pakistani intelligence operatives, facilitated through Harpreet Singh, alias Pittu, who is currently in Amritsar Central Jail. A case under the Official Secrets Act has been registered, with ongoing investigations potentially uncovering further critical insights.

