Arrests Unveil Espionage Web in Amritsar

The Punjab Police have arrested two individuals allegedly involved in leaking sensitive military information in Amritsar. Linked to Pakistani intelligence, these arrests underline a deep-seated counter-espionage effort. The investigation is ongoing under the Official Secrets Act, promising further critical revelations as it unfolds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-05-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 11:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant counter-espionage breakthrough, the Punjab Police have detained two individuals accused of leaking sensitive data and photographs of army cantonments and air bases in Amritsar.

Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, confirmed the arrests of Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih by the Amritsar Rural Police as of Saturday.

Investigations have revealed connections with Pakistani intelligence operatives, facilitated through Harpreet Singh, alias Pittu, who is currently in Amritsar Central Jail. A case under the Official Secrets Act has been registered, with ongoing investigations potentially uncovering further critical insights.

