Daredevil Stunts on SUV Roof Lead to Arrests

Six individuals were apprehended after a viral video showed them performing dangerous stunts on an SUV's roof while driving in Gurugram. The incident led to a police investigation, resulting in arrests. The suspects, all affiliated with the building material industry, were returning from a party when the event occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 14-01-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 19:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Police arrested six individuals after a video, showing daring stunts on the roof of a moving SUV, went viral online.

The men were identified as Shaukeen, Manish, Lokesh, Subhash, Vikas, and Saleem. The incident unfolded on Sunday night on Sector-85 Road, capturing the attention of a nearby motorist who filmed the reckless act.

The video, showing the accused climbing onto the SUV's roof, was widely shared, leading to an FIR at Kherki Daula station. The suspects, employed in the building materials sector, were returning from a party when they executed the stunts. Further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

