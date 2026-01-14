Daredevil Stunts on SUV Roof Lead to Arrests

Police arrested six individuals after a video, showing daring stunts on the roof of a moving SUV, went viral online.

The men were identified as Shaukeen, Manish, Lokesh, Subhash, Vikas, and Saleem. The incident unfolded on Sunday night on Sector-85 Road, capturing the attention of a nearby motorist who filmed the reckless act.

The video, showing the accused climbing onto the SUV's roof, was widely shared, leading to an FIR at Kherki Daula station. The suspects, employed in the building materials sector, were returning from a party when they executed the stunts. Further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)