Lebanon Arrests Assad's Financial Backer: Ahmad Dunia Captured

In a significant development, Lebanese authorities have detained Syrian citizen Ahmad Dunia, suspected of channeling funds to loyalists of the former Syrian President Bashar Assad. Officials reported Dunia's arrest, which occurred in the Byblos region, north of Beirut, was made recently.

Authorities describe Dunia as the "financial arm" of Rami Makhlouf, Assad's maternal cousin. He is allegedly responsible for providing monetary support to former Assad loyalists in Syria who remain active under the command of ousted Syrian general Suheil al-Hassan, now believed to be in Russia. Dunia's arrest follows a report by Al Jazeera, which sparked the investigation.

The arrest is part of a broader governmental effort, shortly after a Syrian security delegation provided Lebanon with a list of individuals suspected of orchestrating anti-government activities from Lebanese soil. Violence between Assad supporters and the new government has been prevalent since Assad's ousting, culminating in sectarian conflicts affecting Alawite civilians.

