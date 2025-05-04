Counterterrorism Arrests Spotlight Iranian Plot in London

Authorities in the UK have detained several Iranian nationals amid allegations of a sinister plot targeting an unspecified London location. The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the arrests occurred over the weekend and that the operation remains ongoing.

The suspects, who range in age from 29 to 46, are being interrogated while police scour multiple properties for additional evidence. Although details remain scant, the investigation is examining links to Iranian state-backed activities.

The situation underscores rising concerns over Iranian aggression, with officials urging heightened national security measures. Britain's domestic intelligence services remain vigilant against such threats, stressing the precariousness of the current security climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)