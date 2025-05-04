Fatal SUV Fire Claims Life in Jamshedpur

A tragic incident unfolded in Jamshedpur this Sunday morning as a local businessman, Sunil Agarwal, lost his life in a car fire. Agarwal, 55, was in his SUV, traveling from Kadma to Marine Drive when the vehicle was engulfed in flames, police reports confirm.

The aftermath revealed a grim scene with the man's charred body discovered on the driver's seat. Authorities found a cooking gas cylinder and cigarette butts inside the Hyundai Creta, raising questions about the circumstances leading to the blaze.

Law enforcement is now meticulously examining the cause behind the fire, while the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to provide further insights into this devastating event.

(With inputs from agencies.)