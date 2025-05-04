Left Menu

Fatal SUV Fire Claims Life in Jamshedpur

A 55-year-old man in Jamshedpur died after his SUV caught fire. Sunil Agarwal, involved in the construction material business, was found charred in his vehicle. The police discovered a gas cylinder and cigarette butts inside. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 04-05-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 18:33 IST
Fatal SUV Fire Claims Life in Jamshedpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Jamshedpur this Sunday morning as a local businessman, Sunil Agarwal, lost his life in a car fire. Agarwal, 55, was in his SUV, traveling from Kadma to Marine Drive when the vehicle was engulfed in flames, police reports confirm.

The aftermath revealed a grim scene with the man's charred body discovered on the driver's seat. Authorities found a cooking gas cylinder and cigarette butts inside the Hyundai Creta, raising questions about the circumstances leading to the blaze.

Law enforcement is now meticulously examining the cause behind the fire, while the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to provide further insights into this devastating event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025