Iran Vows Retaliation Against U.S. or Israeli Aggression

Iranian Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh has issued a stern warning, signalling Iran's preparedness to retaliate against any attacks by the United States or Israel.

In a candid interview on Iranian state television, Nasirzadeh emphasized that if such a conflict is initiated by the U.S. or what he termed the Zionist regime, Iran will not hesitate to target their global interests and military bases.

This declaration underscores Tehran's unwavering resolve amid escalating tensions and showcases its defensive strategy on the international stage.

