Left Menu

Iran Vows Retaliation Against U.S. or Israeli Aggression

Iranian Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh announced Iran's readiness to retaliate if the U.S. or Israel launches an attack. He stated that Iran would target their interests and forces worldwide at any necessary time, highlighting Tehran's firm stance amidst rising tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 23:30 IST
Iran Vows Retaliation Against U.S. or Israeli Aggression
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iranian Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh has issued a stern warning, signalling Iran's preparedness to retaliate against any attacks by the United States or Israel.

In a candid interview on Iranian state television, Nasirzadeh emphasized that if such a conflict is initiated by the U.S. or what he termed the Zionist regime, Iran will not hesitate to target their global interests and military bases.

This declaration underscores Tehran's unwavering resolve amid escalating tensions and showcases its defensive strategy on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025