Temporary Closure: British Embassy in Tehran Goes Remote

The British Embassy in Tehran has temporarily closed its doors, according to a report by Politico. This move, confirmed by a government spokesperson, signals a shift to remote operations for the embassy.

The closure highlights a significant change in the British diplomatic presence in Iran, as the embassy adapts to new operational conditions.

The Foreign Office has swiftly updated its travel advice to align with this unexpected consular change, signaling the importance of staying informed in the evolving diplomatic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)