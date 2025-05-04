Left Menu

Widows in Peril: A Plea for Security Amidst Allegations in Murshidabad

Two widows in Murshidabad, West Bengal, allege threats from the ruling party and police after their husbands were killed. They seek protection from Governor CV Ananda Bose and wish to file a petition in the Calcutta High Court. Police dismiss kidnapping claims, stating they were investigating a complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-05-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 23:30 IST
A harrowing plea for justice and security has emerged from Murshidabad, West Bengal, as two widows claim they are being threatened by the ruling Trinamool Congress and the local police. Parul Das and Pinki Das, who lost their husbands in last month's violence, wrote to Governor CV Ananda Bose seeking protection.

The women allege police attempted to "kidnap" them from Salt Lake, Kolkata. This follows a complaint by Haragobindo Das's younger son, suspecting foul play in his mother's disappearance. Police, however, denied the allegations and clarified they were investigating the complaint.

The tragic backdrop involves the murder of Haragobindo Das and his son Chandan during protests against the Waqf Amendment Act. As tensions rise, the women remain hidden, awaiting assurance of safety and justice from the state machinery.

