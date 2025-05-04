Widows in Peril: A Plea for Security Amidst Allegations in Murshidabad

A harrowing plea for justice and security has emerged from Murshidabad, West Bengal, as two widows claim they are being threatened by the ruling Trinamool Congress and the local police. Parul Das and Pinki Das, who lost their husbands in last month's violence, wrote to Governor CV Ananda Bose seeking protection.

The women allege police attempted to "kidnap" them from Salt Lake, Kolkata. This follows a complaint by Haragobindo Das's younger son, suspecting foul play in his mother's disappearance. Police, however, denied the allegations and clarified they were investigating the complaint.

The tragic backdrop involves the murder of Haragobindo Das and his son Chandan during protests against the Waqf Amendment Act. As tensions rise, the women remain hidden, awaiting assurance of safety and justice from the state machinery.

(With inputs from agencies.)