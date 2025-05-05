Tragedy Strikes as Illegal Excavation Claims Lives

An illegal soil excavation in Bigari village ended in tragedy as two laborers were killed when a mound of mud collapsed on them late Sunday night. According to Circle Officer Abhay Narayan Rai, the excavation was being conducted by contractor Bharat Yadav on forest department land.

At the time of the incident, several workers were trapped under the mudslide. Emergency responders arrived swiftly and extracted two laborers, Amar Singh, 20, and Naresh, 23. Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital, where medical staff declared them dead on arrival.

The police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Yadav, who is now in custody and undergoing questioning. Local authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the unauthorized excavation and the oversight leading to the fatal accident.

