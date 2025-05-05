Celebrating New Zealand Sign Language: A Call to Action for All Kiwis

This week, New Zealand is celebrating its rich and vibrant third official language—New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL)—through a nationwide initiative aimed at promoting inclusivity, awareness, and language learning. Disability Issues Minister Louise Upston is urging Kiwis across the country to take part in this important cultural celebration by learning and using NZSL in their everyday lives.

The 2025 NZSL Week theme, “Anyone Can Sign Anywhere,” is a powerful reminder that sign language is not only for the Deaf community—it’s a language that can bring all New Zealanders closer together by fostering communication, empathy, and shared understanding.

What Is New Zealand Sign Language?

New Zealand Sign Language has been one of New Zealand’s official languages since 2006, alongside English and Te Reo Māori. Used by nearly 25,000 people nationwide, NZSL is the primary mode of communication for many members of the Deaf community and an essential part of their cultural identity.

Unlike spoken languages, NZSL conveys meaning through hand gestures, facial expressions, and body movements. Its unique syntax and grammar structure make it a language in its own right, not simply a manual version of English.

Government Commitment to NZSL

“The Government, through the NZSL Board, is investing $1.25 million each year to support initiatives that promote and maintain NZSL,” Minister Upston confirmed.

This annual funding supports a wide range of projects including community outreach, interpreter services, language courses, and educational materials. A cornerstone of this investment is the online NZSL Dictionary, an interactive platform that serves as a vital tool for both beginners and fluent signers to learn and explore new vocabulary.

Additionally, the Government is focused on improving public services to better meet the needs of Deaf New Zealanders. This includes making government information accessible in NZSL, increasing the availability of interpreters, and ensuring that public sector staff are trained in basic sign language communication.

NZSL Strategy: Shaping the Next Five Years

To ensure sustained progress and development, the NZSL Board is currently consulting the public on a draft NZSL Strategy that will guide their work for the next five years. The strategy seeks to identify new areas of focus, improve the use of NZSL in education and media, and strengthen the role of NZSL in public life.

“I am encouraging all New Zealanders with an interest to submit on the strategy and have their say,” Minister Upston emphasized. Public input will help shape a more inclusive future for NZSL users and the broader Deaf community.

How You Can Participate

New Zealand Sign Language Week features an array of online and in-person events, workshops, and learning resources available through the official NZSL Week website. Whether you're at home, at school, or at work, there are fun and easy ways to get involved:

Learn simple signs like “hello,” “good morning,” or “thank you”

Join a local NZSL class or community workshop

Watch and share NZSL videos on social media

Encourage your workplace or school to host a NZSL session

Why It Matters

Learning even a few basic signs can make a meaningful difference in someone’s life. For members of the Deaf community, having others use NZSL demonstrates respect and inclusion. It opens doors to more accessible conversations in public spaces, customer service, and community events.

As Minister Upston rightly pointed out, “This Government is committed to better public services, delivering support that meets the needs of the Deaf community.”

This week, take a moment to connect with New Zealand’s linguistic diversity by giving sign language a go. Every sign counts toward building a more inclusive, understanding, and connected Aotearoa.