Supreme Court Puts Brake on Sengar's Sentence Suspension
The Supreme Court has suspended the Delhi High Court's order that had lifted the life sentence of Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case. The Court will further review the case, ensuring Sengar remains in custody. A significant legal issue is at play, warranting careful consideration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 12:39 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday halted the Delhi High Court's decision to suspend expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar's life sentence in the 2017 Unnao rape case.
Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices J K Maheshwari and Augustine George Masih issued a notice to Sengar, in response to the CBI's plea challenging the high court order.
The case presents significant legal questions, prompting the Supreme Court to schedule a hearing in four weeks, ensuring Sengar stays in custody.
