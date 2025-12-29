Supreme Court Puts Brake on Sengar's Sentence Suspension

The Supreme Court on Monday halted the Delhi High Court's decision to suspend expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar's life sentence in the 2017 Unnao rape case.

Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices J K Maheshwari and Augustine George Masih issued a notice to Sengar, in response to the CBI's plea challenging the high court order.

The case presents significant legal questions, prompting the Supreme Court to schedule a hearing in four weeks, ensuring Sengar stays in custody.