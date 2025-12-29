Unveiling Syria's Hidden Mass Grave: 'Operation Move Earth' Exposed
A mass grave in Syria, linked to atrocities under Bashar al-Assad, has been exposed, prompting a new investigation. The Assad regime had secretly moved victims' bodies to a military site in the Dhumair desert during an operation known as 'Operation Move Earth'. Recent findings have led to intensified investigation.
Syria has launched a criminal investigation into a massive graveyard discovered at a previously deserted military site in the Dhumair desert, utilized to conceal atrocities committed under Bashar al-Assad's regime. The discovery follows a Reuters investigation revealing the extent of the conspiracy, dubbed 'Operation Move Earth'.
The abandoned military base, used as a weapons depot during Assad's rule, was reactivated in November, signaling intensified security measures. Syrian forces are now stationed at the site, which had remained unguarded for years, to prevent further exploitation of the mass grave.
Authorities have begun probing the Assad-era suspects involved in orchestrating the mass grave, supported by testimonies and satellite imagery. The ongoing forensic and legal investigations aim to bring justice for victims and ensure accountability for those who executed this grim operation.
