Deadly Infighting Erupts in Jharkhand's Maoist Splinter Group

In Jharkhand's Chatra district, a violent clash between factions of the Maoist splinter group TSPC resulted in two deaths and two injuries. Authorities are investigating the incident, which involved individuals with extensive criminal records.

Two members of a Maoist splinter group were killed and two others injured in a fierce internal clash in Jharkhand's Chatra district, according to local police reports on Monday.

The violence erupted on Sunday night in Gendra village, as factions of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) engaged in a deadly confrontation.

Chatra Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar Agarwal confirmed that the deceased, Devendra Ganjhu and Chudaman Ganjhu, were prominent figures with numerous criminal charges. Meanwhile, the injured were identified as Shyam Bhokta and his brother-in-law Brahmdev Bhokta, who are now recovering at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences.

