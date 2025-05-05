High-Profile Arrest: Former Haryana MLA Nabbed in Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate has made a significant arrest as they detained former Haryana Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker from a renowned 5-star hotel in Delhi. This arrest followed intelligence tips about Chhoker's presence, leading to a brief confrontation before he was taken into custody.

Chhoker, 61, once represented the Samalkha assembly in Haryana. He's now embroiled in extensive legal troubles, with charges involving duplicitous dealings with over 1,500 homebuyers, resulting in a Rs 500 crore scam. This includes providing fake documents and misappropriating funds meant for housing projects.

The apprehension links to a wider financial investigation, where courts have issued multiple warrants against Chhoker and his absconding sons. The case, based on prior police reports, outlines a range of deceptive real estate practices and fraudulent financial maneuvering.

(With inputs from agencies.)