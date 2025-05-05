India Asserts Global MICE Leadership at ‘Meet in India’ Conclave 2025 in Jaipur

India took a major leap toward solidifying its status as a premier global Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) destination at the Meet in India Conclave, held on May 4, 2025, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Organized by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, Government of Rajasthan, and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the conclave was staged alongside the 14th edition of the Great Indian Travel Bazaar (GITB).

Union Minister Highlights India’s MICE Ambitions

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, delivered the keynote address, emphasizing India’s vision to transform its MICE sector into a global powerhouse. “India’s MICE industry is rapidly emerging as a major economic engine,” he declared. “With robust infrastructure, a dynamic economy, and strong government support, we are now at a turning point.”

Minister Shekhawat announced India’s ambition to place at least 10 Indian cities among the world’s top MICE destinations, citing iconic venues like Bharat Mandapam, Yashobhoomi, and Jio World Centre as symbols of the country’s readiness. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership for India’s upward trajectory in global tourism.

India’s MICE Market: Robust Growth and Global Potential

The event underscored the impressive performance of the Indian MICE market, which generated USD 49.4 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 103.7 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. This expansion is driven by emerging MICE-ready destinations such as Varanasi, Khajuraho, and Kochi, alongside major investments in infrastructure, including:

Construction of over 1,50,000 km of roads

Development of semi high-speed railways

Expansion of inland waterways

More than 150 operational airports

A hospitality sector boasting 2.48 million hotel rooms

India’s G20 presidency further boosted its global reputation as a venue for high-level international events.

Leadership Voices from the States and Industry

Vice Chairperson of NITI Aayog, Shri Suman Bery, pointed to the transformational opportunity created by India’s G20 experience: “From deregulation to concert tourism, the states now have the chance to harness this momentum and lead.”

Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ms. Diya Kumari, positioned Rajasthan as a frontrunner in India’s MICE push. “We are not only a heritage destination but a future-ready hub for business and cultural experiences,” she said, highlighting the state’s investments in world-class convention centres, digital infrastructure, and seamless connectivity.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister, Smt. Pravati Parida, also presented her state’s unique offering, “From Puri’s spiritual charm to Konark’s architectural elegance, Odisha is proud to stand among India’s premier MICE-ready states.”

Roadmap to Global MICE Dominance

Mr. Suman Billa, Additional Secretary and Director General of Tourism, laid out a clear roadmap: “With a unified national strategy, digital tools, and skilled professionals, India can break into the top five global MICE markets by 2025.” He called for:

Establishment of city-level convention promotion bureaus

Creation of a strong national MICE brand

Investment in skill development academies

Launch of an integrated digital portal

Dr. Jyotsna Suri, Past President of FICCI, further bolstered this sentiment. “We’ve already proven our ability to host large-scale global conventions. Now, through GITB and ‘Meet in India,’ we invite the world to collaborate.”

International Recognition and Strategic Dialogues

Dr. Senthil Gopinath, CEO of the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), delivered the post-inaugural keynote, offering a global perspective on India’s ascendance in the MICE domain.

The conclave featured three deep-dive sessions:

Catalyzing Growth – Exploring how policy frameworks can attract MICE investments. Unlocking India’s Potential – Focused on elevating Indian convention centers to global standards. Strategizing for Success – Discussing innovative marketing and policy blueprints to build India’s MICE brand.

Business-to-business (B2B) meetings between buyers and sellers were also held to facilitate partnerships and trade engagements.

GITB 2025: The Business of Travel

Following the conclave, the 14th Great Indian Travel Bazaar commenced on May 5–6 at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC). The event is hosting over 300 delegates, including:

International and Domestic MICE operators

Foreign tour operators

State tourism secretaries

Media representatives

Key hospitality stakeholders

Local hoteliers and DMCs

Together, the conclave and GITB reflect India’s commitment to moving beyond leisure tourism and redefining itself as the world’s most admired destination for global events and experiences.