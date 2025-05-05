MAHA-EV Mission Picks Seven e-Nodes to Power Electric Vehicle Innovation

The Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), under its ambitious national program “Mission for Advancement of High-impact Areas on Electric Vehicles” (MAHA-EV), has officially announced the selection of seven high-performing research nodes, called “e-Nodes,” for funding and support. These e-Nodes, chosen through a competitive and rigorous evaluation process, are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of India’s electric vehicle (EV) landscape through high-end R&D and robust academic-industry collaboration.

MAHA-EV: A National Push Toward EV Innovation

Launched as part of ANRF’s broader vision for national technological self-reliance and sustainable development, the MAHA-EV program aims to address India’s most pressing challenges in the EV sector. From indigenous battery technology to advanced power electronics and efficient charging infrastructure, the program strategically focuses on enhancing domestic capabilities to reduce dependence on imports and foster homegrown solutions.

The call for proposals under MAHA-EV attracted immense attention across the research and industrial spectrum. An overwhelming 227 consortia-mode proposals were received, submitted by leading academic institutions, research laboratories, and industrial players. The call revolved around three mission-critical Technological Verticals (TVs):

TV-I: Tropical EV Battery and Battery Cells – to develop climate-optimized, long-lasting batteries for Indian conditions.

TV-II: Power Electronics, Machines, and Drives (PEMD) – to enable efficient and reliable energy conversion systems.

TV-III: EV Charging Infrastructure – to establish fast, scalable, and interoperable charging networks across India.

The Seven Selected e-Nodes: A Glimpse Into India’s EV Vanguard

After a comprehensive review, the ANRF selected the following seven institutions as the designated e-Nodes for MAHA-EV:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI), Hyderabad National Institute of Technology (NIT) Karnataka, Surathkal Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-BHU, Varanasi CSIR–Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute (CEERI), Pilani Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur

These institutions will function in consortia mode, engaging closely with research partners and industrial collaborators. Importantly, each project mandates the active participation of industry partners to ensure that the innovations move beyond lab-scale prototypes and reach real-world deployment.

Thematic Focus of e-Nodes

Out of the selected seven:

Two e-Nodes will delve into Tropical EV Batteries and Battery Cell Technologies (TV-I) , working to tailor battery solutions specifically for India’s diverse and extreme climatic conditions.

Three e-Nodes will focus on Power Electronics, Machines, and Drives (TV-II) , addressing the efficiency and reliability needs of modern EV propulsion systems.

Two e-Nodes will specialize in EV Charging Infrastructure (TV-III), innovating on next-generation charging technologies and networks to support rapid EV adoption nationwide.

Driving Toward a Greener, Smarter Future

The MAHA-EV initiative is a cornerstone of India’s roadmap to becoming a global hub for electric mobility. By fostering a culture of collaborative research and innovation, and ensuring that academic insights are coupled with industry implementation, the mission aims to deliver cutting-edge technologies that are not only relevant to India but also globally competitive.

Aligned with the country’s goals for sustainability, energy security, and economic self-reliance, the MAHA-EV mission is expected to:

Strengthen India’s R&D infrastructure in EV technologies

Reduce dependency on foreign imports, especially in critical battery and semiconductor domains

Create scalable, locally-manufactured EV components and systems

Build robust intellectual property assets through indigenous innovations

As India eyes leadership in next-generation mobility, the selected e-Nodes under the ANRF MAHA-EV mission stand as key innovation engines, setting the foundation for a cleaner, smarter, and more self-reliant transportation ecosystem.