Security Guard Mowed Down by SUV in Southwest Delhi

A 24-year-old man, Vijay, also known as Lale, has been apprehended in connection with an alleged attempted murder in southwest Delhi.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening, when a security guard named Rajiv Kumar was reportedly hit by an SUV near the Mahipalpur flyover. The vehicle was apparently driven by the accused, who intentionally targeted Kumar, resulting in multiple crush injuries and fractures to the victim's legs and ankles.

In response, an FIR was filed, and a police investigation commenced. Officers reviewed CCTV footage from the vicinity of the crime scene, which revealed the SUV's registration number. This crucial piece of evidence led to the swift identification and capture of the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)