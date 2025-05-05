Left Menu

Court Deliberates Bail for AAP's Tahir Hussain in High-Profile Riots Case

The Delhi High Court sought a police response to Tahir Hussain's bail plea concerning the murder of IB staffer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. Hussain argues lack of credible evidence and erroneous trial court decisions. Hearing is scheduled after three weeks for further proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 15:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court is examining the bail plea of Tahir Hussain, a former AAP councillor accused in the murder of Intelligence Bureau staff member Ankit Sharma during the 2020 Delhi riots. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna has asked the police to respond to Hussain's plea, setting a hearing for July.

Hussain's legal team, led by advocate Tara Narula, argues that despite five years in custody and expedited trial efforts, the case conclusion seems distant. They claim the trial court wrongly rejected Hussain's March 12 bail plea, citing insufficient evidence.

The defense highlights contradictions in witness statements, noting that key witnesses failed to place Hussain at the crime scene. They also cast doubt on the prosecution's case, suggesting unreliable witness testimonies and questioning the complainant's FIR basis, which challenges the case's credibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

