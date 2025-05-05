Court Deliberates Bail for AAP's Tahir Hussain in High-Profile Riots Case

The Delhi High Court is examining the bail plea of Tahir Hussain, a former AAP councillor accused in the murder of Intelligence Bureau staff member Ankit Sharma during the 2020 Delhi riots. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna has asked the police to respond to Hussain's plea, setting a hearing for July.

Hussain's legal team, led by advocate Tara Narula, argues that despite five years in custody and expedited trial efforts, the case conclusion seems distant. They claim the trial court wrongly rejected Hussain's March 12 bail plea, citing insufficient evidence.

The defense highlights contradictions in witness statements, noting that key witnesses failed to place Hussain at the crime scene. They also cast doubt on the prosecution's case, suggesting unreliable witness testimonies and questioning the complainant's FIR basis, which challenges the case's credibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)