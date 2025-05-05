Kremlin Concerns Over Kashmir Tensions
The Kremlin expressed significant concern regarding the tense situation at the India-Pakistan border in Kashmir following an attack that resulted in at least 26 casualties. Russia values its diplomatic relations with both New Delhi and Islamabad, underscoring the importance of maintaining peace in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 05-05-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 15:13 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin has voiced deep concern over escalating tensions at the India-Pakistan border in Kashmir, where an attack last week claimed the lives of at least 26 people. The situation remains volatile, raising alarms internationally.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized Russia's commitment to maintaining robust relations with both New Delhi and Islamabad, reflecting Moscow's strategic interest in regional stability.
The Kremlin's response highlights Russia's role as a key player in international diplomacy, underscoring the need for peaceful resolutions in regions prone to conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
