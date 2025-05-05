Scandal at IIITDM Jabalpur: Student Caught Filming Roommate

A B-Tech student at IIITDM Jabalpur has been detained on allegations of filming her senior roommate in the hostel bathroom, according to police reports.

The controversy unfolded following a complaint from a fourth-year student, prompting authorities to investigate the dormitory and seize the accused's mobile phone, uncovering videos.

Institute director Aparajita Ojha confirmed a panel is probing the matter. Local police have been alerted, and further actions are underway, with an FIR set to be filed after questioning the involved student.

(With inputs from agencies.)