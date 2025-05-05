Scandal at IIITDM Jabalpur: Student Caught Filming Roommate
A second-year B-Tech student at IIITDM Jabalpur was detained for allegedly filming her senior roommate in the hostel bathroom. The incident surfaced after a complaint was raised, leading to the discovery of objectionable videos on her phone. Authorities are investigating further.
A B-Tech student at IIITDM Jabalpur has been detained on allegations of filming her senior roommate in the hostel bathroom, according to police reports.
The controversy unfolded following a complaint from a fourth-year student, prompting authorities to investigate the dormitory and seize the accused's mobile phone, uncovering videos.
Institute director Aparajita Ojha confirmed a panel is probing the matter. Local police have been alerted, and further actions are underway, with an FIR set to be filed after questioning the involved student.
