Scandal at IIITDM Jabalpur: Student Caught Filming Roommate

A second-year B-Tech student at IIITDM Jabalpur was detained for allegedly filming her senior roommate in the hostel bathroom. The incident surfaced after a complaint was raised, leading to the discovery of objectionable videos on her phone. Authorities are investigating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 05-05-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 16:46 IST
College Scandal Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A B-Tech student at IIITDM Jabalpur has been detained on allegations of filming her senior roommate in the hostel bathroom, according to police reports.

The controversy unfolded following a complaint from a fourth-year student, prompting authorities to investigate the dormitory and seize the accused's mobile phone, uncovering videos.

Institute director Aparajita Ojha confirmed a panel is probing the matter. Local police have been alerted, and further actions are underway, with an FIR set to be filed after questioning the involved student.

(With inputs from agencies.)

