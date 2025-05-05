Left Menu

Karnataka's Ambitious SC Sub-Classification Survey: A New Dawn for Empirical Data

Karnataka has started a comprehensive survey for sub-classification within scheduled castes, led by retired Justice H N Nagamohan Das. This initiative, costing ₹100 crore and involving 65,000 teachers as enumerators, aims to gather empirical data on 101 castes over three phases, ending May 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-05-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 16:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka has launched a significant survey to address sub-classification within scheduled castes, as announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The exercise began with the goal of gathering detailed empirical data on 101 castes.

Led by Justice H N Nagamohan Das, a retired High Court Judge, the commission has been tasked to complete its comprehensive report within 60 days. To facilitate this large-scale initiative, the state has allocated ₹100 crore, employing 65,000 teachers as enumerators across the phases.

The survey's three-phase approach includes designated camps and online registration to ensure inclusivity. A Supreme Court ruling deemed sub-classification constitutional, prompting the state's action based on discrepancies identified by the Chief Minister. A mobile app and helpline support the initiative's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

