Delhi Police Partners with IMD to Tackle Extreme Weather Events

The Delhi Police is set to collaborate with the India Meteorological Department for receiving timely alerts regarding adverse weather conditions affecting the capital. The step, announced by an official on Monday, is aimed at enhancing preparedness for weather-related disruptions.

By establishing a coordination mechanism with the IMD, the police aim to quickly implement preventive measures, especially in terms of managing traffic disruptions. The initiative will involve mobilizing resources and issuing necessary traffic advisories to the public in advance of expected extreme weather, such as heavy rainfall, dust storms, and heatwaves.

Furthermore, the integration of weather alerts into police strategy seeks to minimize the impact of bad weather on city infrastructure. This will involve close monitoring of key traffic corridors and flood-prone low-lying areas. Real-time information will also be shared with citizens via social media and helplines to ensure public safety.

