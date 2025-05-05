Left Menu

International Court Dismisses Sudan vs. UAE Genocide Case

The International Court of Justice has dismissed a case filed by Sudan against the UAE, alleging that the latter violated the genocide convention by supporting paramilitary forces in Sudan's civil war. The court lacks jurisdiction due to a treaty carveout signed by both countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 05-05-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 19:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Court of Justice has dismissed a case brought by Sudan against the United Arab Emirates, in which Sudan accused the UAE of violating the genocide convention by sponsoring paramilitary forces in Sudan's civil conflict.

Both nations are signatories to the 1948 genocide convention. However, the UAE's participation includes a carveout exempting it from jurisdiction by this specific court in such matters, which led to the dismissal.

This decision underscores the complex legal frameworks international conflicts often navigate, given differing treaty obligations and interpretations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

