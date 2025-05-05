Punjab Asserts Water Rights Amid Tensions with Haryana

The Punjab Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution declaring that no water from Punjab's share will be allocated to Haryana. This decision came amidst escalating tensions between the two states over water allocation rights.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, speaking at the Assembly, emphasized that Punjab cannot spare any of its water resources as the state simply lacks a surplus. This resolution, initiated by Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal, accuses the BJP of attempting to divert Punjab's water rights to Haryana through unconstitutional means involving the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

The resolution highlights that despite Haryana's revised demands for increased water allocations, Punjab will not comply, especially after Haryana has reportedly used over its assigned allotment. The Assembly condemned the recent BBMB meetings convened by the BJP, labeling them as illegal and a direct attack on Punjab's sovereignty over its water resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)