Left Menu

ICJ Dismisses Sudan's Genocide Case Against UAE

The International Court of Justice dismissed Sudan's case against the UAE, accusing it of supporting genocide in Darfur by arming paramilitary forces. The court ruled it lacked jurisdiction, removing the case from its docket. UAE officials claim it confirms their non-involvement in Sudan's conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 19:26 IST
ICJ Dismisses Sudan's Genocide Case Against UAE
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive ruling, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) dismissed Sudan's charges against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which accused the Gulf nation of fueling genocide in Darfur by supplying weapons to paramilitary forces. The court declared lack of jurisdiction as the primary reason for its decision.

Sudan's claims focused on alleged violations of the Genocide Convention, with accusations that the UAE provided arms to forces causing ethnic violence against the Masalit tribe. Despite these serious allegations, the ICJ sided with the UAE, citing the case's jurisdictional issues. Consequently, the case was removed from the court's docket.

The UAE welcomed the verdict as a legal triumph. Reem Ketait from the UAE's Foreign Affairs Ministry stated that the court's decision validated their position, insisting that the UAE holds no responsibility in the Sudanese conflict, as documented atrocities are attributed to other factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025