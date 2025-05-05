ICJ Dismisses Sudan's Genocide Case Against UAE

In a decisive ruling, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) dismissed Sudan's charges against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which accused the Gulf nation of fueling genocide in Darfur by supplying weapons to paramilitary forces. The court declared lack of jurisdiction as the primary reason for its decision.

Sudan's claims focused on alleged violations of the Genocide Convention, with accusations that the UAE provided arms to forces causing ethnic violence against the Masalit tribe. Despite these serious allegations, the ICJ sided with the UAE, citing the case's jurisdictional issues. Consequently, the case was removed from the court's docket.

The UAE welcomed the verdict as a legal triumph. Reem Ketait from the UAE's Foreign Affairs Ministry stated that the court's decision validated their position, insisting that the UAE holds no responsibility in the Sudanese conflict, as documented atrocities are attributed to other factions.

