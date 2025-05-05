Shoe Incident Highlights Kenya's Political Tensions
Kenya's President William Ruto deflected a shoe during a speech on living costs, a moment capturing public discontent. Despite scrapping tax hikes and offering opposition cabinet roles, tensions persist. The shoe was reportedly thrown accidentally, echoing the 2008 incident with U.S. President George W. Bush.
In a moment reminiscent of global political events, Kenya's President William Ruto deftly deflected a shoe thrown during his speech addressing the nation's high cost of living—an issue fuelling public discontent. Government sources have described the incident as an accident.
At the Sunday rally in Migori county, amidst ongoing unrest despite the president's policy concessions, a shoe narrowly missed Ruto, who shielded himself with his arm. The act sparked memories of a similar 2008 event involving former U.S. President George W. Bush.
Kenya's Interior Minister confirmed arrests have been made. Meanwhile, a presidential office official clarified the shoe was accidentally propelled toward the president by someone trying to improve their view.
