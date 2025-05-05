Shoe Incident Highlights Kenya's Political Tensions

In a moment reminiscent of global political events, Kenya's President William Ruto deftly deflected a shoe thrown during his speech addressing the nation's high cost of living—an issue fuelling public discontent. Government sources have described the incident as an accident.

At the Sunday rally in Migori county, amidst ongoing unrest despite the president's policy concessions, a shoe narrowly missed Ruto, who shielded himself with his arm. The act sparked memories of a similar 2008 event involving former U.S. President George W. Bush.

Kenya's Interior Minister confirmed arrests have been made. Meanwhile, a presidential office official clarified the shoe was accidentally propelled toward the president by someone trying to improve their view.

(With inputs from agencies.)