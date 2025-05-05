UK's Intensified Scrutiny of Iranian Threats

In a decisive move, British counter-terrorism police have acquired warrants to detain seven Iranian nationals, implicated in two distinct investigations. Authorities received permission for extended detention of four individuals, arrested due to a suspected plot against a specific premises. This detainment will last until May 10, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Commander Dominic Murphy of the Met's Counter Terrorism Command described the probe as significant and complex, noting ongoing searches nationwide. Britain's increased vigilance towards Iran is visible in its foreign influence register tier. Ken McCallum, MI5 head, reported responding to 20 Iran-related plots last year, underscoring existing threats.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper emphasized the magnitude of these counter-terror operations, labeling them among the largest in recent years. She stressed the complexity of threats Britain faces. A fifth individual was released on bail, while in another investigation, three more Iranian men are detained until May 10, for suspected foreign power threat activities.

