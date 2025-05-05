Left Menu

UK's Intensified Scrutiny of Iranian Threats

British counter-terrorism police have detained seven Iranian nationals in two separate investigations. The operations are part of an intensified scrutiny of Iran over suspected plots threatening UK security. The complex investigations highlight ongoing threats and Britain's heightened focus on counter-terror initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-05-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 22:51 IST
UK's Intensified Scrutiny of Iranian Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a decisive move, British counter-terrorism police have acquired warrants to detain seven Iranian nationals, implicated in two distinct investigations. Authorities received permission for extended detention of four individuals, arrested due to a suspected plot against a specific premises. This detainment will last until May 10, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Commander Dominic Murphy of the Met's Counter Terrorism Command described the probe as significant and complex, noting ongoing searches nationwide. Britain's increased vigilance towards Iran is visible in its foreign influence register tier. Ken McCallum, MI5 head, reported responding to 20 Iran-related plots last year, underscoring existing threats.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper emphasized the magnitude of these counter-terror operations, labeling them among the largest in recent years. She stressed the complexity of threats Britain faces. A fifth individual was released on bail, while in another investigation, three more Iranian men are detained until May 10, for suspected foreign power threat activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025