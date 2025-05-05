Ensuring Safety: Minister Nadda's Vehicle Security Protocol in Tamil Nadu

Union Health Minister and BJP National President J P Nadda were given due security during his visit to Tamil Nadu, according to police sources. The statement followed reports of the minister switching vehicles while en route back to Chennai from Vellore.

The Z+ protectee's convoy, comprising a bullet-proof vehicle, was subject to standard security protocols, including the provision of a bullet-proof car, a police release confirmed. While traveling on the Outer Ring Road, the armoured car faced speed limitations due to its weight and technical constraints.

Despite initial difficulties, including a screeching sound from the vehicle's rear wheel when driven at 120 kmph upon the insistence of the minister's personal assistant, Nadda was safely transferred to another car. The incident concluded without any damage to the vehicles or compromise on security, although minor damage occurred to another vehicle in the convoy.

(With inputs from agencies.)