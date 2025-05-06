Pentagon Shake-Up: Hegseth's Bold Reformation

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has initiated a major restructuring within the Pentagon, mandating a 20% cut in the ranks of four-star officers. This move aims to streamline leadership and aligns with President Donald Trump's national security objectives during his second term.

Hegseth, a former Fox News host known for his critical stance on oversized military ranks, is executing the strategy at a brisk pace. His efforts include firing top generals and admirals to eradicate diversity initiatives deemed discriminatory. According to a memo reported by Reuters, the cuts extend to general officers in the National Guard and across the military.

The Pentagon's reshaping also involves evaluating the merger of combatant commands worldwide. Potential consolidation of U.S. African Command with U.S. European Command, and U.S. Southern Command with U.S. Northern Command, could reduce senior positions further. This strategic shift is part of a broader review and takes place amidst internal upheaval over sensitive leaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)