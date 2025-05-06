Left Menu

Pentagon Shake-Up: Hegseth's Bold Reformation

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has mandated a 20% reduction in four-star military officers as part of a strategic overhaul. The move aligns with President Trump's security agenda, focusing on streamlining military ranks without compromising strategic readiness. The changes have led to notable dismissals within the Pentagon.

Updated: 06-05-2025 03:34 IST
Pete Hegseth

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has initiated a major restructuring within the Pentagon, mandating a 20% cut in the ranks of four-star officers. This move aims to streamline leadership and aligns with President Donald Trump's national security objectives during his second term.

Hegseth, a former Fox News host known for his critical stance on oversized military ranks, is executing the strategy at a brisk pace. His efforts include firing top generals and admirals to eradicate diversity initiatives deemed discriminatory. According to a memo reported by Reuters, the cuts extend to general officers in the National Guard and across the military.

The Pentagon's reshaping also involves evaluating the merger of combatant commands worldwide. Potential consolidation of U.S. African Command with U.S. European Command, and U.S. Southern Command with U.S. Northern Command, could reduce senior positions further. This strategic shift is part of a broader review and takes place amidst internal upheaval over sensitive leaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

