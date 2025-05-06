Naxalite Violence Claims Deputy Sarpanch in Chhattisgarh
Naxalites have killed a deputy sarpanch, Muchaki Rama, in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh. This adds to nine people killed by Naxalites in the Bastar division this year. Last year, 68 civilians died due to Naxal violence in the region. The police are investigating.
- Country:
- India
In a fresh instance of violence, Naxalites have killed a deputy sarpanch in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, according to police reports disclosed on Tuesday.
The killing took place in Benpalli village within the Jagargunda police station limits around 3 p.m. on Monday, as per an official statement. Muchaki Rama, serving as deputy sarpanch of Tarlaguda village panchayat, was forced out of his home and subsequently murdered, said the initial reports.
This incident marks the ninth Naxalite-linked killing this year in the Bastar division, encompassing seven districts, including Sukma. Last year, the Bastar region witnessed 68 civilian deaths stemming from Naxal violence. The probe continues as law enforcement agencies aim to curb this ongoing menace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen
Supreme Court Urges Verification in West Bengal Waqf Act Violence Plea
Tensions Escalate in West Bengal: Supreme Court Petitioned Amid Violence
Sukanta Majumdar Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Over Murshidabad Violence Response