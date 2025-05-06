Left Menu

Naxalite Violence Claims Deputy Sarpanch in Chhattisgarh

Naxalites have killed a deputy sarpanch, Muchaki Rama, in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh. This adds to nine people killed by Naxalites in the Bastar division this year. Last year, 68 civilians died due to Naxal violence in the region. The police are investigating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sukma | Updated: 06-05-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 10:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fresh instance of violence, Naxalites have killed a deputy sarpanch in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, according to police reports disclosed on Tuesday.

The killing took place in Benpalli village within the Jagargunda police station limits around 3 p.m. on Monday, as per an official statement. Muchaki Rama, serving as deputy sarpanch of Tarlaguda village panchayat, was forced out of his home and subsequently murdered, said the initial reports.

This incident marks the ninth Naxalite-linked killing this year in the Bastar division, encompassing seven districts, including Sukma. Last year, the Bastar region witnessed 68 civilian deaths stemming from Naxal violence. The probe continues as law enforcement agencies aim to curb this ongoing menace.

