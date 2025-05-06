Chaos at IPL Match: Top Officials' Families Targeted
A complaint has been filed against unidentified individuals for allegedly harassing the children of a senior IPS officer during an IPL match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The incident involved criminal intimidation and inappropriate behavior, with a senior Income Tax official among the accused. Investigations are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A high-profile incident unfolded at an IPL match involving the children of a senior IPS officer who faced harassment and intimidation in Bengaluru. The disturbing episode occurred on May 3 during a game between RCB and CSK at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
The victims' mother reported the harassment and indecent behavior by two unidentified spectators in the Diamond Box seating area. The altercation, which included verbal abuse and inappropriate touching, was captured on a mobile phone by the officer’s son.
Authorities have initiated an investigation, citing that one of the suspects might be a senior official of the Income Tax department. Charges include criminal intimidation and sexual harassment, as they continue to probe deeper into the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
