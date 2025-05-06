Left Menu

Intense Anti-Naxal Encounter Claims Women's Lives in Chhattisgarh

A fierce encounter between security forces and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district resulted in the death of a woman Naxalite. The operation, one of the largest against Maoist insurgents in the Bastar region, has led to multiple casualties and significant recovery of weapons and explosives.

Updated: 06-05-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 13:25 IST
Security forces in Chhattisgarh have intensified their operations against Naxal insurgents, resulting in the death of a woman Naxalite in Bijapur district. This comes amid a large-scale anti-Naxal offensive that began on April 21, involving approximately 24,000 personnel.

The gunfight occurred within the Karregutta hills, close to the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, and follows the recovery of four women Maoists' bodies since the operation began. The crackdown aims at dismantling the stronghold of the Maoists' strongest military formation, battalion number 1.

In addition to recovering a .303 rifle, intelligence reports suggest the operation has significantly weakened Maoist forces, leading to the destruction of hideouts and the seizure of extensive weapons caches. Despite injuries sustained by six security personnel, their conditions are reportedly stable.

