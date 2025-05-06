Intense Anti-Naxal Encounter Claims Women's Lives in Chhattisgarh

Security forces in Chhattisgarh have intensified their operations against Naxal insurgents, resulting in the death of a woman Naxalite in Bijapur district. This comes amid a large-scale anti-Naxal offensive that began on April 21, involving approximately 24,000 personnel.

The gunfight occurred within the Karregutta hills, close to the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, and follows the recovery of four women Maoists' bodies since the operation began. The crackdown aims at dismantling the stronghold of the Maoists' strongest military formation, battalion number 1.

In addition to recovering a .303 rifle, intelligence reports suggest the operation has significantly weakened Maoist forces, leading to the destruction of hideouts and the seizure of extensive weapons caches. Despite injuries sustained by six security personnel, their conditions are reportedly stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)