Delhi Police Bust Vicky Sanyasi Gang Members After Dramatic Encounter

Delhi Police arrested Bharat and Veeraz, members of the Vicky Sanyasi gang, after a brief shootout in Dwarka. The duo, wanted for threatening a businessman and firing at his office over a land dispute, were acting under jailed gangster Vicky Sanyasi's directions. Weapons and a stolen scooter were recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 18:52 IST
In a swift operation, Delhi Police apprehended two members of the notorious Vicky Sanyasi gang after a dramatic encounter in Dwarka. The accused, identified as Bharat and Veeraz, were caught following a brief shootout in the early hours of Sunday, an official from the police department confirmed.

Considered dangerous, the duo were wanted in connection with a recent firing case and threatening a businessman to settle a land dispute on their terms. The police noted that both individuals were acting under the instructions of jailed gangster Vicky Sanyasi, who is associated with the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang.

The operation unfolded near UER-II after authorities tracked the movements of the accused. Despite attempts to escape and open fire on the police, Bharat and Veeraz were overpowered and arrested. The police recovered firearms, ammunition, and a stolen scooter used in the crime. Further investigations are ongoing.

