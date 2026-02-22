Delhi Police Bust Vicky Sanyasi Gang Members After Dramatic Encounter

In a swift operation, Delhi Police apprehended two members of the notorious Vicky Sanyasi gang after a dramatic encounter in Dwarka. The accused, identified as Bharat and Veeraz, were caught following a brief shootout in the early hours of Sunday, an official from the police department confirmed.

Considered dangerous, the duo were wanted in connection with a recent firing case and threatening a businessman to settle a land dispute on their terms. The police noted that both individuals were acting under the instructions of jailed gangster Vicky Sanyasi, who is associated with the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang.

The operation unfolded near UER-II after authorities tracked the movements of the accused. Despite attempts to escape and open fire on the police, Bharat and Veeraz were overpowered and arrested. The police recovered firearms, ammunition, and a stolen scooter used in the crime. Further investigations are ongoing.