Maoist Encounter: Two Top Militants Killed in Odisha

Two Maoists, with a bounty of Rs 27.50 lakh, were killed by security forces in a forest along the Ganjam-Kandhamal border in Odisha. The deceased, identified as Jagesh and Rashmi, were part of the CPI (Maoists) and active in violent activities. No security personnel were harmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 22-02-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 20:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent encounter, at least two Maoists were killed by security forces in Odisha's Ganjam-Kandhamal border area, officials reported on Sunday. The incident occurred in the Karada forest within the Raikia police station jurisdiction in Kandhamal district.

Police identified the deceased as Jagesh, an area committee member, and Rashmi, a member of the CPI (Maoists). Both had a combined bounty of Rs 27.50 lakh. Active members of the Kalahandi Kandhamal Boudh Nayagarh (KKBN) division, they were allegedly involved in several violent incidents, according to police reports.

Security personnel, who were conducting an anti-Maoist operation following a tip-off, seized several weapons from the site. Although the Maoists initiated the gunfire, no police personnel were injured during the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

