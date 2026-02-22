Left Menu

Tragic Elephant Encounter in Arunachal Pradesh: Policeman Trampled to Death

An assistant sub-inspector of Arunachal Pradesh Police, Martin Lego, was tragically trampled to death by a wild elephant in Lohit district. The incident occurred during a morning outing near the Lohit riverbank. Authorities are advising caution in the area and investigating the elephant's behavior.

Itanagar | Updated: 22-02-2026 15:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An assistant sub-inspector of the Arunachal Pradesh Police tragically lost his life after encountering a wild elephant in Lohit district on Saturday morning. The officer, identified as ASI Martin Lego, was visiting the Lohit riverbank with two friends for an outing when the incident occurred.

According to Lohit Superintendent of Police Thutan Jamba, the elephant charged at the group around 10.30 am. Lego's friends managed to escape, but he was unfortunately caught and trampled by the animal. The Sunpura police station has registered an unnatural death case, and after a post-mortem examination, the body was returned to Lego's family for the last rites.

In response to the incident, authorities have issued advisories for locals to avoid forested and riverine areas. The forest department is working on locating and capturing the elephant, which may have been injured, prompting its aggressive behavior, noted the SP. This incident marks the first reported elephant attack in the Sunpura area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

