Intruder Apprehended: Tensions Rise Along LoC
A young Pakistani man was apprehended by Army troops after crossing the Line of Control into Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir. The intruder, in his early 20s, was detained shortly after crossing. Authorities are questioning him, and further details of the incident are pending.
A Pakistani man in his early 20s was apprehended by Army troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, according to officials.
The arrest took place soon after the individual crossed into Indian territory from the Pakistani side. Security forces quickly took him into custody.
He is currently undergoing interrogation, and authorities are working to gather more information on the circumstances surrounding the incident.
