Demolition Follows Dark Discovery: Murder and Illegal Land Occupation in Sitarganj

In Sitarganj, Uttarakhand, the demolition of a murder suspect's house reveals illegal land occupation. Mushtaq, accused of beheading Pooja Mandal, allegedly constructed his home on land belonging to Mathura Prasad, a Scheduled Caste member. The discovery surfaced after Pooja's headless body was found, leading to Mushtaq's arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rudrapur | Updated: 06-05-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 14:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, the house of murder suspect Mushtaq was demolished in Sitarganj, Uttarakhand, after being revealed as an illegal construction on land registered to Mathura Prasad, a Scheduled Caste member. The demolition occurred with district authorities and heavy police presence, highlighting the legal and societal issues intertwined in the case.

Mushtaq, who worked as a taxi driver, allegedly murdered and beheaded Pooja Mandal, with whom he had a long-term live-in relationship. Her headless body was discovered in the Nadanna canal, leading to Mushtaq's arrest. Police state that Mushtaq's father, Ali Ahmed, illegally occupied the plot, building their home on it without lawful permissions.

The incident has sparked discussions on illegal land occupations and the complexities surrounding caste dynamics in India. Legal proceedings are underway as authorities continue their investigation into this gruesome crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

