Gujarat Gears Up for Statewide Civil Defence Mock Drills

In response to instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs, civil defence mock drills are scheduled to occur at 19 sites across 13 districts in Gujarat on May 7. The initiative comes amidst escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, particularly following the recent Pahalgam terror incident.

Gujarat's Home Minister, Harsh Sanghavi, convened a crucial meeting with top officials, including the state's Additional Chief Secretaries and the Director General of Police, to discuss and refine the action plan for these drills. The drills will be conducted in key locations like Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, and several others across the state.

The operations will include activating air-raid sirens, civilian training on self-protection strategies, cleaning of bunkers, and testing communication systems. Emphasizing readiness, the Directorate General stressed maintaining optimal civil defence preparedness to address new, complex threats.

