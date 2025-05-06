Left Menu

Gujarat Gears Up for Statewide Civil Defence Mock Drills

The Gujarat government, following instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs, is set to conduct civil defence mock drills on May 7 across 19 locations. These drills aim to train civilians and test civil defence capabilities in light of rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-05-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 17:41 IST
Gujarat Gears Up for Statewide Civil Defence Mock Drills
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs, civil defence mock drills are scheduled to occur at 19 sites across 13 districts in Gujarat on May 7. The initiative comes amidst escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, particularly following the recent Pahalgam terror incident.

Gujarat's Home Minister, Harsh Sanghavi, convened a crucial meeting with top officials, including the state's Additional Chief Secretaries and the Director General of Police, to discuss and refine the action plan for these drills. The drills will be conducted in key locations like Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, and several others across the state.

The operations will include activating air-raid sirens, civilian training on self-protection strategies, cleaning of bunkers, and testing communication systems. Emphasizing readiness, the Directorate General stressed maintaining optimal civil defence preparedness to address new, complex threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025