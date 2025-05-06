In a successful diplomatic effort, Ukraine secured the return of 205 servicemen from Russian captivity, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Tuesday.

The exchange was mediated by the United Arab Emirates, demonstrating the nation's pivotal role in the negotiations. Zelenskiy shared this update via the popular Telegram app.

This development marks a significant achievement in the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, offering a glimpse of hope for further peaceful resolutions.

