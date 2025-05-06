Left Menu

Freedom for 205: Ukraine's Prisoner Swap Success

Ukraine successfully exchanged 205 servicemen from Russian captivity. The United Arab Emirates played a crucial role in mediating the release, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who shared the news on Telegram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 18:11 IST
Freedom for 205: Ukraine's Prisoner Swap Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a successful diplomatic effort, Ukraine secured the return of 205 servicemen from Russian captivity, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Tuesday.

The exchange was mediated by the United Arab Emirates, demonstrating the nation's pivotal role in the negotiations. Zelenskiy shared this update via the popular Telegram app.

This development marks a significant achievement in the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, offering a glimpse of hope for further peaceful resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025