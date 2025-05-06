Freedom for 205: Ukraine's Prisoner Swap Success
Ukraine successfully exchanged 205 servicemen from Russian captivity. The United Arab Emirates played a crucial role in mediating the release, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who shared the news on Telegram.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 18:11 IST
In a successful diplomatic effort, Ukraine secured the return of 205 servicemen from Russian captivity, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Tuesday.
The exchange was mediated by the United Arab Emirates, demonstrating the nation's pivotal role in the negotiations. Zelenskiy shared this update via the popular Telegram app.
This development marks a significant achievement in the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, offering a glimpse of hope for further peaceful resolutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Peace Talks Stalled: Nuances and U.S. Mediation Efforts in Ukraine Conflict
Human Resource Crunch Delays India's Mediation Council Launch
Urgency for Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal: U.S. Weighs Mediation Commitment
Transforming Dispute Resolution: Mediation’s Potential in India
Empowering Panchayats: Mediation's Role in Strengthening Rural Justice