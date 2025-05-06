Left Menu

Justice Served: 12-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime

A Delhi court has sentenced a man to 12 years in prison for raping a 16-year-old girl with intellectual disabilities, labeling the act a crime against humanity. The verdict emphasizes the severity of sexual assault against vulnerable children and includes financial compensation for the victim's trauma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 18:26 IST
Additional Sessions Judge Susheel Bala Dagar presided over the case, where the 29-year-old attacker was found guilty under the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act. The prosecution, led by Additional Public Prosecutor Yogita Kaushik Dahiya, argued successfully for the maximum penalty.

The court's May 1 verdict highlighted the perverse nature of such crimes, which exploit the innocence and vulnerability of children. Alongside the sentence, the court awarded the survivor financial compensation of Rs 10.5 lakh, acknowledging the profound impact on her mental, physical, and emotional well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

