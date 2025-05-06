Greece Faces Scrutiny Over Border Pushback Practices

The Council of Europe has called on Greece to strengthen its border safeguards, advising a 'zero-tolerance approach to summary returns' amidst ongoing illegal deportation allegations. The recommendations were made by Michael O'Flaherty, the council's commissioner for human rights, after his visit to Greece in February.

Reports suggest persistent practices of 'pushbacks' at Greece's land and maritime boundaries. These actions, often conducted without proper identification procedures, may send migrants back to potential human rights abuses, stated the council. Greece, however, refutes these allegations, asserting that its border controls abide by international law.

The European Court of Human Rights ruled against Greece in January, highlighting violations of European human rights conventions. In response, Greece plans to extend the detention period for rejected asylum seekers, aiming to encourage voluntary departures. Meanwhile, the Greek coast guard rescued 158 migrants near Crete, aided by commercial vessels and Frontex.

