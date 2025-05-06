Senate Concerns: Pentagon Spectrum Sale Risks Military Security

Senate Commerce Committee's top Democrat has voiced concerns over the potential risks to U.S. military security from selling wireless spectrum currently managed by the Pentagon. Senator Maria Cantwell specifically flagged how this move could compromise President Donald Trump's missile defense initiatives, notably the 'Golden Dome' project.

Cantwell highlighted the dangers of mandating the sale of military wireless spectrum, pointing out that vital military radar systems could also be at risk. She stressed the importance of fully understanding the ramifications before proceeding with the auction, warning of enhanced threats to national security.

The senator underscored that such a decision could lead to significant security challenges for the United States and warned about future intrusions that could prove more severe than previous incidents, like the sighting of a Chinese balloon.

