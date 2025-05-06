Left Menu

Senate Concerns: Pentagon Spectrum Sale Risks Military Security

Senator Maria Cantwell warns that the sale of Pentagon-held wireless spectrum could jeopardize the U.S. missile defense system and military radar operations. She highlights the potential risks associated with auctioning this spectrum band without fully understanding the consequences, emphasizing security vulnerabilities posed by foreign threats.

Senate Concerns: Pentagon Spectrum Sale Risks Military Security
Senate Commerce Committee's top Democrat has voiced concerns over the potential risks to U.S. military security from selling wireless spectrum currently managed by the Pentagon. Senator Maria Cantwell specifically flagged how this move could compromise President Donald Trump's missile defense initiatives, notably the 'Golden Dome' project.

Cantwell highlighted the dangers of mandating the sale of military wireless spectrum, pointing out that vital military radar systems could also be at risk. She stressed the importance of fully understanding the ramifications before proceeding with the auction, warning of enhanced threats to national security.

The senator underscored that such a decision could lead to significant security challenges for the United States and warned about future intrusions that could prove more severe than previous incidents, like the sighting of a Chinese balloon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

