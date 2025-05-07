U.S. Halts Strikes on Houthis After Key Ceasefire Agreement

President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday that the United States would cease its bombing campaign against the Houthis in Yemen, following a ceasefire agreement mediated by Oman. This development marks a substantial policy change for the Iran-aligned group.

Under the agreed terms, neither the U.S. nor the Houthis will target one another. This includes refraining from attacks on U.S. vessels in strategic regions such as the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait.

The ceasefire comes amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, with increased Houthi aggression since Israel's military offensive against Hamas in Gaza. The U.S. intensified its operations in response to Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes this year, raising concerns over civilian casualties.

