Judge Blocks Trump Administration's Attempt to Shut Down Federal Agencies
A federal judge stopped President Trump's move to close agencies that support museums, libraries, and minority-owned businesses. The judge ruled Trump's executive order unconstitutional, asserting Congress creates laws and funding. States sued, claiming Trump couldn't halt agency functions. The judge ordered discussions for a detailed ruling.
A federal judge has halted President Donald Trump's administration from implementing an executive order aimed at shutting down federal agencies that fund crucial sectors such as museums, libraries, and minority-owned businesses. U.S. District Judge John McConnell ruled the executive order unconstitutional.
Judge McConnell, based in Providence, Rhode Island, responded to legal challenges from 21 Democrat-led states. He highlighted that the executive order disregarded the Constitutional principle that Congress is responsible for creating and funding laws, while the executive branch enforces them. He stopped the implementation at key agencies pending a detailed review.
Trump's directive, part of his broader goal to reduce federal government expenditures, led to administrative leave for many workers. However, the judge demanded the states and the Trump administration reach a consensus on a detailed approach moving forward, emphasizing that the process to return unused funding was not observed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
