Leadership Tension Looms Over Karnataka's Congress: Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in Focus
Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar are caught in a leadership tussle, amid speculations of a power-sharing arrangement and a potential change in leadership. Siddaramaiah waits for a call from the Congress high command as discussions continue. Budget preparations are underway.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka's political landscape is facing uncertainties as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar navigate a leadership tussle. Speculation about a potential change of leadership has grown since the Congress government reached its halfway term.
Siddaramaiah, prepared to visit New Delhi, is awaiting a possible summons by the Congress high command to address these leadership challenges. Meanwhile, Shivakumar hints at resolutions made during recent meetings with Congress leaders that he believes will 'stand the test of time'.
In the backdrop of this political spec, preparations for the state budget are in progress. Siddaramaiah, aiming to present his record 17th budget, marks an essential phase of governance as legislative sessions commence in January.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha Congress Protests: Denied Access to Governor Over MGNREGA Memo
Omar Abdullah Kicks Off Pre-Budget Consultations in Jammu and Kashmir
Gujarat's Legacy of Leadership: Honoring Icons from Gandhi to Modi
King Salman Resumes Leadership After Hospital Visit
Nitin Nabin's Leadership: Ushering BJP into a New Era