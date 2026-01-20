Left Menu

Leadership Tension Looms Over Karnataka's Congress: Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in Focus

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar are caught in a leadership tussle, amid speculations of a power-sharing arrangement and a potential change in leadership. Siddaramaiah waits for a call from the Congress high command as discussions continue. Budget preparations are underway.

Karnataka's political landscape is facing uncertainties as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar navigate a leadership tussle. Speculation about a potential change of leadership has grown since the Congress government reached its halfway term.

Siddaramaiah, prepared to visit New Delhi, is awaiting a possible summons by the Congress high command to address these leadership challenges. Meanwhile, Shivakumar hints at resolutions made during recent meetings with Congress leaders that he believes will 'stand the test of time'.

In the backdrop of this political spec, preparations for the state budget are in progress. Siddaramaiah, aiming to present his record 17th budget, marks an essential phase of governance as legislative sessions commence in January.

